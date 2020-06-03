Erickson defeats Zollinger, Cook trounces Frugoli in Bonneville Republican races

IDAHO FALLS — Two political newcomers took the Republican nomination for Bonneville County legislative seats Tuesday.

Marco Erickson defeated District 33 seat B incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger with 51% of the 4,884 votes cast. Kevin Cook defeated Adam Frugoli for the District 30 Senate seat with 69% of the 7,253 votes cast.

“I’m looking forward to serving as the next representative and I’m grateful for Mr. Zollinger and all he did for his two terms that he served,” Erickson said.

Though the results of the District 33 election were close, Erickson winning by just 134 votes, Zollinger said he doesn’t plan on asking for a recount.

“I texted Marco earlier and I congratulated him. I’m excited for him and his family. I hope that he sticks to conservative principles and supports limited government like he’s claimed to in the campaign and wish him the best,” Zollinger said.

Erickson will have to face off against Democrat nominee David Roth in the November general election.

Kevin Cook and Adam Frugoli

Cook said he is grateful for the support he’s received from Bonneville County Voters.

“I’m humbled and excited and just all of that wrapped up together,” Cook said. “It’s been a long, hard road but I’ve sure learned a lot. I just could not believe how many people rolled up their sleeves and jumped in and went to work and did things we didn’t even ask for. So we’re just really excited to go back to Boise and represent the constituents of District 30 and make a difference.”

In a Facebook post, Frugoli congratulated Cook on his win.

“Thanks, everyone. Just not our night. I congratulate Mr. Cook. He’s got a lot of work to do. I wish him my very best,” Frugoli said.

Cook is running unopposed in the November general election.

