Fish and Game hatcheries remain closed to visitors due to COVID-19

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Recently, Fish and Game hatcheries have received numerous calls about visitation hours and tours.

Hatchery staff want to remind people that in response to COVID-19, all hatcheries remain closed to visitors for the safety of staff and the public, and they will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

More information about hatchery and other Fish and Game program changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here. The page is updated frequently as things change, and will be updated when hatcheries are reopened to visitors.