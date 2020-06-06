Hundreds gather at local park to march for George Floyd

POCATELLO (KPVI) – Hundreds of people gathered at Caldwell Park in Pocatello on Saturday to protest for George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police.

Several protesters wore facemasks and displayed signs that said things like “Black Lives Matter,” while listening to speakers before they marched.

Although the protest remained peaceful, there was a separate small group there that displayed a gun.

Pocatello Police was also present to not only keep people safe, but show support too.

As protesters marched, they chanted thinks like “No Justice, No Peace,” and yelled out George Floyd’s name.

The organizer of the event says she’s hoping it will bring change to the community.

“As a community, as a group really understands why people are so upset and come together and be able to feel how upset people are and really mourn and grieve together and not only mourn and grieve, but use this as a place to heal,” Event Organizer Lizzy Bennett says.

They are also holding a candlelight vigil at Caldwell Park around 8:30 Saturday night.