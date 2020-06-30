LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell has first court appearance on new criminal charges

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell is appearing in court to face new felony charges after police found the remains of her kids.

On Monday evening, prosecutors charged Daybell with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. The charges come three weeks after investigators searched the home of her husband, Chad Daybell, and discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, her two children.

