Man arrested after high speed chase from Montana into Idaho

ST. ANTHONY — A man was booked into jail after leading police on a high speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not been released, fled from officers in West Yellowstone, Montana around 4:50 p.m. Police contacted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect made his way for the Idaho state line.

Fremont County deputies located the man on US Highway 20 and the pursuit continued until the Ashton Hill area when Idaho State Police deployed spike strips, according to Sheriff Len Humphries. The chase ended and the man was taken into custody around 5:20 p.m. He is in the Fremont County Jail pending charges.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Ashton Police Department, St. Anthony Police Department and Idaho Fish & Game, assisted the sheriff’s office and ISP.