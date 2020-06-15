Man arrested following altercation with baseball bat

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after neighbors say he threatened them with a baseball bat when they became upset over how he was driving.

Jose N Sarahut-izucar, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the alleged incident on Thursday. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Sarahut-izucar threatened half-a-dozen neighbors on the 700 block of North Stevens Drive.

The Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office arrived at the scene just after 10 p.m. when a woman called to report a hit-and-run crash. The woman said Sarahut-izucar was driving recklessly in the neighborhood when her neighbor yelled at Sarahut-izucar to slow down, according to court documents.

The man who yelled told deputies Sarahut-izucar came aggressively toward him with the baseball bat yelling “get some,” according to court documents. As more neighbors arrived at the disturbance, Sarahut-izucar allegedly lifted the bat over his head, attempting to strike bystanders.

According to witnesses, Sarahut-izucar got into his Chevy Tahoe and reversed toward the group standing in the street and the sidewalk. The Tahoe struck a parked car before Sarahut-izucar drove away.

One neighbor showed deputies a video as part of the incident that shows Sarahut-izucar welding limb shears, according to the probable cause. The video shows Sarahut-izucar go back to the Tahoe where he puts the shears away and grabs the baseball bat. As Sarahut-izucar approaches the men, the video stops.

In the probable cause, deputies write they spoke with Sarahut-izucar at his home in the same neighborhood earlier in the day after another disturbance. Deputies took no action during that incident as nobody wanted to press charges.

When deputies spotted Sarahut-izucar a few streets over, his car had paint and damage matching the vehicle that was reportedly hit. They arrested him for the alleged assault, a probation violation warrant and cited him for leaving the scene of an accident.

Sarahut-izucar posted $30,000 bond. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 26 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.