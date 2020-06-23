Man who died following sand dunes crash remembered as ‘amazing son, brother and friend’

ST. ANTHONY — A Wyoming man who died after crashing at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes is being remembered for his “contagious smile and great sense of humor.”

Samuel Homer Tucker, 24, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after crashing his dirt bike June 12, according to family members. The Tucker family said he died of his injuries the following day.

“Sam was an amazing son, brother and friend with a contagious smile and a great sense of humor,” the family said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “He was gifted with kindness toward others and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Tucker was born and raised in Truckee, California. After graduating from high school in 2014, he moved to Alpine, Wyoming where he lived for the past six years. His family says he was a skilled carpenter and was nearly done building his own home.

Along with his carpentry talents, the Tucker family says Sam enjoyed many outdoor activities and was especially passionate about downhill skiing, snowmobiling and dirt biking.

“We want to thank his friends who cared for him when the accident occurred, as well as the healthcare providers at EIRMC,” the family said.

Memorial services will be held at Tucker’s family home in Truckee, California on July 11.