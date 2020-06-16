‘My heart is so broken.’ Melanie Gibb writes letter warning others of Daybells’ deceptions

IDAHO FALLS — One of Chad and Lori Daybell’s closest friends has written a seven-page letter explaining how the couple deceived her and about her fear for her life.

She also wants others who believe in the teachings of Chad and Lori Daybell to be able to “find the truth.”

Melanie Gibb knew Chad and Lori well and witnessed their relationship unfold over the past two years. Gibb spoke with EastIdahoNews.com in May and revealed stunning new details about Chad’s beliefs, which she says ultimately led to people dying – including Charles Vallow, Tammy Daybell, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Gibb’s letter was posted Monday night on AVOW, a preparedness website that stands for “Another Voice of Warning.” It is not run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but many visitors are church members who pay monthly membership dues to the site. Gibb shared the letter with EastIdahoNews.com in hopes of reaching others who believe teachings similar to Chad’s.

RELATED | Melanie Gibb describes Chad and Lori Daybells’ religious beliefs and her relationship with the couple

“I wanted to believe him too. He’s so soft-spoken and comes across as sincere and humble. I get it. There is nothing like letting the world see you be deceived,” Gibb wrote.

Gibb addressed what she called “Prepper Pride” – the thought that “because we think we are aware, we are awake.” She said Satan deceived her and detailed how she became involved with Chad and Lori.

Chad and Lori met and Chad seemed to have all the answers she was desiring. She had learned about multiple probations (many lives) from the internet and really believed she was married to Moroni (a prophet in the Book of Mormon). She heard him often talk to her, according to Lori. Chad informed her she had been married to him before. Chad also informed her that they had been married multiple times, one being when he was James the Less from the Bible. He told Lori that they were each other’s favorites.

She fell madly infatuated with (Chad). Lori loved his spiritual gifts, as he claimed to have the veil opened a little all the time and asked the Lord to close it because he saw too much. They felt it was okay to have this infatuated love because Jesus knew it was their mission to be the head of the 144,000, and they had been married multiple times (of course this is not true).

RELATED | Melanie Gibb discusses mysterious deaths, an earthquake, confronting Chad and Lori and her message for them now

As Charles was supposed to die, according to the visions Lori had of him dying, she was greatly disappointed when he didn’t. Chad and Lori were so anxious to be together that Chad devised a plan and called Lori to let her know that Charles (Lori’s then-husband) was taken over by an unclean spirit and was no longer Charles anymore. These unclean spirits would later be called zombies. I was there when this happened and Lori seemed a little overwhelmed by this idea but wanted to believe Chad.

Gibb wrote Chad and Lori constantly told her about “weapons” and “fiery darts” that were being launched at them by Satan because the devil hated them. She said Chad would get his information from the Book of Life and used a special tool to receive answers from the Lord.

“He created a portal and would ask questions with a pendulum. I saw him twice with a gold-colored pointy pendulum with a string attached. The last time I saw Chad and Lori, he asked questions with the pendulum to see if people were light or dark. That was troubling to me. I thought, ‘This is how he gets his answers?’ He told Lori that Peter, James and John came to him in 2017 in the mountains,” Gibb wrote.

RELATED | Melanie Gibb describes zombies, JJ’s disappearance and the ‘fatal attraction’ between Chad and Lori Daybell

Gibb said that before Chad met Lori, he “opened the doors of darkness” by doing energy work – a practice followers believe restores the balance and flow of energy throughout the body, mind and soul. Gibb believes energy work is dangerous and warns others that it can invite evil spirits.

“Let me just say here, this energy work and these doctrines of the devil’s will continue to take people away from God’s church. Most people that believe in multiple probations also believe in energy work. They kind of go hand and hand. Please pray about this yourself,” Gibb said.

After police began investigating Chad and Lori in November, Gibb realized they had lied to her, and “the fear was so great, I can’t begin to describe.” She said she couldn’t sleep, eat and cried a lot. She said she ultimately found strength in Jesus Christ and the scriptures.

I felt I needed to pay the price of my sins by confessing them all to the whole world. I have helped the police, FBI, prosecuting attorney and detectives with this tragic case. I admire these men so much for being a strength of truth and to bring justice for all.

RELATED: A look at the religious circle surrounding Chad and Lori Daybell

Did Lori and Chad bring thousands of souls unto Christ? Did they help many people repent and turn back to God? Do these ideas of multiple lives help bring souls unto Christ? Does opening these doors through energy work really help bring us to God and rely upon Him only? We should be seeking God’s voice for all our answers if we want to hear from Him — not from others on the other side of the veil.

I wanted to bring purpose for why Tammy, Charles, JJ, and Tylee died. I know Tammy and Charles would want me to tell the world of these dangers of believing such doctrines. I know they would want their children to know the truth. Let’s make their death matter in stopping these evil doctrines and become humble, broken-hearted, faithful and obedient, and set a good example to the world of what Jesus Christ can do for all of us!! “​For the truth will make you free!!”​

My heart is so broken because of what happened to all those who were murdered and those who I once called my friends. I have forgiven all because I know this was Satan’s work and God took all hatred and evil out of my heart years ago when He changed my heart and gave me a new one. I cannot begin to understand all the pain the family members have suffered who lost their loved ones. I know it has affected me forever. I will never forget it.

Read Gibb’s entire letter here.