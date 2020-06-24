One person drowns on Henrys Fork

ASHTON — An individual drowned Tuesday on the Henrys Fork of the Snake River below Warm River.

No information about the individual has been released pending notification of family members.

Fremont County emergency responders say the person was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg where they died.

This is the latest in a series of drownings in the past few weeks.

Last Wednesday, 58-year-old Jeffery Kline from West Jordan, Utah drowned on the Henrys Fork during a fishing trip.

Eighteen-year-old Mason S. Romanelli of Chubbuck died while recreating on the Bear River on June 13.

Authorities are asking people to be mindful of waterways this summer. The water levels are still high and temperatures are extremely cold from mountain runoff.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.