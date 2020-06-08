Pocatello Police Dept., other Idaho agencies receive grant to improve community policing

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — The Department of Justice announced nearly $400 million in grant funding through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. The awards are inclusive of the $51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

Four agencies in Idaho were awarded $1,969,271 in funding. The Nampa Police Department received $1,095,341, City of Pocatello received $625,000, City of Salmon received $123,930, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received $125,000. These Idaho agencies will use the funds to hire new officers and support efforts to address crime.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

“I am pleased the Department of Justice has made more than $400 million available to law enforcement nation-wide, with $1.9 million for Idaho’s law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. “Providing this additional funding will help reinforce their essential mission of keeping Idaho communities safe and aid the courageous men and women in law enforcement who place the safety and security of their communities above their own.”

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics. In a changing economic climate, CHP funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities. Funding through this program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year.

CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area. 43 percent of the awards announced today will focus on violent crime, while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid education, prevention, and intervention. The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.

The complete list of awards can be found here.