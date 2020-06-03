These are the Bingham County Republican winners

BLACKFOOT — With all absentee ballots counted, the Republican nominees for District 31 House Seats A and B have been decided.

David Cannon swept the Seat A race against Chad Cole with 74% of the 6,352 votes. Cannon said he was excited with the outcome and appreciates the support of voters.

“I’m excited to be put in a position of trust with the voters and be able to try and make difference in this opportunity,” Cannon told EastIdahoNews.com. “The turnout was impressive especially with the circumstances. I felt like the voters of the county showed up with even a little adversity.”

Cole seemed disappointed with the results but is supportive of his opponent.

“I’m excited for David Cannon. I think he will be a great representative,” Cole said.

For District 31 House Seat B, incumbent Julianne Young defeated Donavan Harrington with 52% of the 6,696 votes. Harrington had no comment and Young could not be reached.

In the Bingham County Commissioner District 1 race, Mark Bair won against Kevin Bary Christensen with 57% of the 6,545 votes.

Bingham County saw 39.2% of voters turnout with 8,192 ballots cast amongst the 20,887 registered voters.

