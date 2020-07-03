3 teens dead, 1 in critical condition following crash on Highway 20

ST. ANTHONY — Locals are stepping up to support the families of three teenagers who died in a car crash on U.S. Highway 20 south of St. Anthony Friday afternoon.

A fourth teenager is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho State Police report the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. at milepost 342. The teens were traveling westbound on U.S. 20 in a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and rolled.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt and they were all thrown from the vehicle, according to an ISP news release.

One of the teens, Natalia McCoy, a student at Sugar-Salem High School, died shortly after impact.

Two male students from South Fremont High School, Mitchell Hansen and Liam Buchanan, were rushed to EIRMC, one in an ambulance, and one in a helicopter. They both later died of their injuries.

The last teen, Lyndsie Young, was initially taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, before being transferred to EIRMC, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. Lyndsie was also a Sugar-Salem student and was listed in critical condition Friday night.

Traffic was blocked for about three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. ISP is still investigating the crash.

RELATED | Multiple injuries in crash blocking Highway 20 north of Rexburg

Memorials

On Saturday morning, Sugar-Salem High School Principal Jared Jenks sent an email to teachers and staff informing them of the crash.

“I would encourage each of you to keep these families in your prayers and to pray for a full recovery for (Lyndsie),” Jenks wrote.

Lisa Thompson, owner of Big J’s Pizza & Burgers in St. Anthony, says Mitchell and Natalia worked for her and both of them were well known throughout the community.

“They were great kids. He was on the wrestling team at South Fremont and they were state champions this year (for the first time since 1985). That was a big deal for the community,” Thompson says.

Thompson describes Natalia as a good worker who was always willing to learn and go the extra mile.

“They are going to be missed a lot. Everyone here is friends with them,” says Thompson. “We closed early last night because the kids (who work here) were (crying) and no one could function.”

Thompson says the proceeds from every purchase made at Big J’s Saturday will be donated to Mitchell and Natalia’s families.

Information about the other kids was not immediately available. Jenks reminded teachers to be aware of those who are struggling at this time.

“Please be aware of them and others that may need our help. We will definitely have students that will be struggling with the loss of their friends,” he wrote. “Put your arms around your kids and tell them (you love them).”

A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook for Natalia’s funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.