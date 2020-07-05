5 lessons learned over the past 5 years at East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is celebrating our fifth anniversary this month and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club invited Nate Eaton, our news director, to speak at the weekly “Online Lunch-In” meeting Wednesday.

Nate shared five lessons he’s learned since helping launch EastIdahoNews.com in July 2015.

Watch the video below to see his entire message.

You can watch prior Idaho Falls Online Lunch-In speakers here.