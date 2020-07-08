1 man dead in two-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and East 49th North in rural Bonneville County.

The head-on collision involved a semi-truck and an SUV. There was a single occupant in each vehicle, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon confirmed the male driver of the Dodge Durango was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene.

The male driver of the semi was able to crawl out of his truck, Hammon said. He was not injured in the crash.

A hazmat team was dispatched to take care of oil spilling from the semi into a nearby canal. Crews cleaned up the spill shortly after 1 p.m., but Hammon says the investigation could continue for several hours.

A portion of 25th East from 49th North all the way to 81st North is closed. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com