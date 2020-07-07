Authorities release cause of house fire in which 4 people were hospitalized

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities have released the cause of a house fire in Idaho Falls on Sunday that resulted in four people being hospitalized.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the fire on the 1000 block of Terry Drive was due to spent fireworks inside of a garbage can.

Firefighters rescued four people from the burning house. Friends tell EastIdahoNews.com that Fermin and Bobbi Hurst remain in the ICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe burns. Brandon Hurst and Kate Kraft were treated and are reportedly doing well.

A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department indicates three police officers initially responded to the fire. Two of them kicked in the front door, and the three of them rescued Fermin and Bobbi. The other officer went around the side of the house, jumped a fence, and ran to the second-story window to get Brandon and Kraft.

Additional officers then responded after the initial three, all of whom provided aid to all four individuals until EMS arrived. Two of the officers were evaluated at EIRMC for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. They were treated and released.

“Our thoughts and well wishes continue to be with all individuals involved in the fires over the past couple of days,” Hammon says in a news release. “We would also like to recognize the neighbor as well as our brothers in blue at the Idaho Falls Police Department for their actions and quick response at the early morning fire on Terry Drive. If it weren’t for their efforts, the end result could have been much worse.”

A GoFundMe established for the family has raised nearly $15,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Other house fires

The victims in a second house fire on Terrace Drive on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. were in critical condition as of Monday night. Talissa Larsen and Wayne Neslen are being treated at EIRMC. The cause is still under investigation.

IFFD is also working to determine the cause of a house fire on Arrow Point Lane Monday afternoon. No one was hurt.

IFFD is urging you to take a few safety precautions to protect yourself in the event of a fire at your home:

Always sleep with bedroom doors closed. By keeping doors closed, the oxygen supply is cut off and helps to contain the fire.

If there is a fire outside of your bedroom door, do not open the door. Keep the door closed, and open a window to escape.

If you cannot escape from the window, keep away from the door and low to the ground. Situate yourself up against a wall. When firefighters go into a home full of smoke and fire, they use the wall to orient themselves in a room and will find you much easier.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded to at least five dumpster fires over the weekend resulting from improper disposal of spent fireworks. Authorities want to remind you how to dispose of fireworks properly: