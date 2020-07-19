Authorities searching for man who fell off inner tube at Bear Lake
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
BEAR LAKE – Authorities with Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who fell off an inner tube while recreating at Bear Lake.
A news release from the sheriff’s office indicates it happened Saturday night around 7:30. The search began shortly thereafter by multiple agencies.
Search efforts ended after dark, but it resumed Sunday morning at 6 a.m.
