TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
82°
clear sky
humidity: 20%
wind: 6mph N
H 88 • L 85

Authorities searching for man who fell off inner tube at Bear Lake

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Courtesy Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office

BEAR LAKE – Authorities with Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who fell off an inner tube while recreating at Bear Lake.

A news release from the sheriff’s office indicates it happened Saturday night around 7:30. The search began shortly thereafter by multiple agencies.

Search efforts ended after dark, but it resumed Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: