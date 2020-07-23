Biz Buzz: Local mom fulfills dream of owning a business by opening a daycare in Rexburg

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

REXBURG – A Rexburg woman is opening a daycare in Rexburg next month, and she’s inviting you to take a look inside during an open house.

Saralyn Allen is the owner of Stoney Court Playcare inside the old Apple Tree Daycare at 1238 Stocks Ave. in front of Artco. Renovations on the 9,000-square-foot building are underway, and Allen tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s planning to open Aug. 10.

“People are so excited. We’ve already had several people enroll,” Allen says. “I’ve already got a full staff.”

An open house and grand opening celebration are happening Saturday, Aug. 8.

Since Apple Tree Daycare closed in February, Allen says there is a shortage of daycares in Rexburg, and people are looking for a place to bring their kids.

The daycare will be open to kids between 4 weeks and 12 years old and will cater particularly to kids whose parents attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

“Students, especially, are looking for a place where they can have some flexibility. So we have full-time daycare and part-time, and then we also have hourly or daily (rates), so they can drop off their kids anytime,” says Allen.

The daycare will be open 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate nurses who start shifts at 6 a.m. Allen says these two aspects are what sets her daycare apart from others.

She says keeping kids safe is the No. 1 priority.

“We’re installing 24 cameras so that we always know what’s going on in every inch of the building,” says Allen. “We’re going to install a door lock system where the parents can (unlock the door with their phone). Only the people with the right credentials can get in.”

To those concerned about COVID-19, Allen says she and her staff will be following the city’s policy on wearing masks and they will be cleaning hard surfaces within the building every hour. Every child will have their own cubby to put their coat and other belongings, she says.

Allen is a mother of six kids and has always been a stay-at-home mom. She says owning a business has always been one of her goals, and opening a daycare seemed like a good fit for her situation.

“I still have kids I want to be with all the time, so this is perfect. I get to be with them during the day, and then I get to help out other moms, too,” she says.

Allen says people are welcome to come and tour the building beginning Aug. 3, but the grand opening party won’t happen until Aug. 8. The cost to enroll your kids is still being finalized and will vary depending on the age and the schedules of the parents. Parents who qualify can make payments through the Idaho Child Care Program.

Stoney Court Playcare will be open Monday through Friday for now, but Allen is considering weekend hours in the future.

“We want (kids) to feel happy and good about themselves. We want them to feel like this is a safe place to be in all aspects,” Allen says.

Saralyn Allen and family | Courtesy Saralyn Allen

New CEO appointed at Portneuf Medical Center

Jordan Herget | Courtesy PMC

POCATELLO – Jordan Herget is making a return to eastern Idaho as the CEO of Portneuf Medical Center. He will begin his new role Aug. 24. He will replace Mark Gregson, who is the interim CEO.

Herget served as COO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from 2007 to 2010. Herget comes to Pocatello from Roseville, California, where he was senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente. He also served as president and CEO of O’Connor Hospital and St. Louise Regional Hospital in San Jose and Gilroy, California.

The Hergets have three children, two in college and a third serving in the United States Navy.

Idahoan Foods partners with city to donate face coverings to community

IDAHO FALLS – Idahoan Foods has joined forces with the city of Idaho Falls to donate and distribute thousands of cloth face coverings and packaged potatoes to the local community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is donating 10,000 anti-microbial, cloth face coverings to city residents and will be distributing them outside the company’s headquarters located at 900 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing on Thursday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. Undistributed masks will be donated to schools and public offices. Idahoan is also donating several thousand packages of its signature “Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes” to residents who come pick up masks.

