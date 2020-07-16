Biz Buzz: Popular soda shop for sale after 3 years of business

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Owners of local soda shop selling business, ready for new chapter

Jonathan and Amanda Rosenberg, center, with the rest of the Soda Tsunami staff. | Courtesy Amanda Rosenberg

IDAHO FALLS – For more than three years, customers have enjoyed getting their soda and cookie fix at Soda Tsunami. But as of about three months ago, the business was listed for sale.

Co-owner Amanda Rosenberg tells EastIdahoNews.com she and her husband, Jonathan Rosenberg, are selling it because they want to have more time for their family.

“We both work full-time jobs (in addition to running Soda Tsunami). Even though we love it … we want to be able to focus more on our kids,” Rosenberg says.

The Rosenbergs have five boys, one of whom works at the shop.

Running a family-owned business is in Amanda’s blood. Her grandparents owned Smitty’s Pancake & Steakhouse for years. She eventually took it over before selling that restaurant in October.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Longtime family restaurant under new ownership after 49 years of business

Amanda says she’s ready for a new chapter that doesn’t involve running a business.

“Our kids are sad because they love going there and making up drinks. It really is fun,” she says.

Since listing it for sale, Amanda says there have been several interested parties. She’s hoping whoever takes it over will continue to be successful.

“It’s a great little business. It has done really well in the last three years. I hope that somebody can carry that out and make it even bigger than what it is now,” says Amanda.

A sign in Kingwood Plaza where Soda Tsunami is located indicates the space is available for lease. Amanda says it is the business that is for sale, not the building. Soda Tsunami will move into a shack if a new tenant moves in before the business is sold. The location has not yet been determined.

Soda Tsunami is at 3460 South 25th East. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more on the Soda Tsunami Facebook page.

BIZ BITS

Zoo Idaho’s Bald Eagle exhibit gets a facelift

POCATELLO – The home of Zoo Idaho’s resident bald eagle has undergone some extensive remodeling. Recently, zoo staff and members of Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck, along with some help from the Pocatello Chiefs, cut the ribbon on the improved home for Valkyrie. Significantly larger than the previous exhibit, the updates add 1,000 square feet of space, three perching areas, a nest site, shade and weather structure, and a 360-degree view with room to fly. The project was made possible through a partnership between Zoo Idaho and Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck. Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck provided the labor and $2,800 in material costs towards the exhibit.

Bingham Healthcare hosting art contest

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare is thrilled to announce they are launching an artwork contest, sponsored by Dr. Dan E. Robinson, DPM, MHA, podiatrist, and foot and ankle specialist at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. All Idahoans are asked to submit a unique piece of artwork that focuses on the foot or ankle or both (submitted only on canvas or paper so the winning pieces of artwork can be framed). Dr. Robinson is hoping all artists throughout Idaho will participate for a chance to win. There are five categories:

Ages 5-8 ($50 prize – 1 winner)

Ages 9-12 ($150 prize – 1 winner)

Ages 13-17 ($200 prize – 1 winner)

Ages 18 and over ($500 prize – 2 winners in this category)

High school senior and/or college student ($500 scholarship – 1 winner)

To participate, and, for additional information, click here.

BYU-Idaho hosting online spring commencement services

REXBURG – Brigham Young University-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to celebrate and recognize our Spring Semester 2020 graduates. Elder L. Whitney Clayton, senior president of the Quorums of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address the 2,558 graduates of Brigham Young University-Idaho in an online commencement ceremony on Wednesday, July 22. The event will begin at 7 p.m. MDT right here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Women’s training gym in Rigby under new ownership

Preparedness store sees 200% increase in sales due to COVID-19

Kyäni donates over 8,000 pounds of food to Community Food Basket

Better Business Bureau warns of ‘fake mask exempt cards’

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.