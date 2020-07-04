BLM wants your input on proposed mountain bike trail near Pocatello

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

POCATELLO – The Bureau of Land Management Pocatello Field Office is soliciting comments, concerns or issues specific to the proposed Pioneer Ridge Mountain Bike Trail System project. The BLM is in the process of developing an Environmental Assessment to analyze the impacts of constructing a new bike trail on BLM-administered public lands in the vicinity of Pocatello.

The project area is located within BLM-managed lands approximately 1.5 miles east of the Portneuf Wellness Complex. We invite you to participate in the assessment process by providing written comments that could assist us in both the identification of resource issues and the development of alternatives to be considered and analyzed in the EA.

The BLM is considering authorizing construction of approximately 6 miles of new trail on BLM-managed lands. The trail system would also utilize approximately 2 miles of the existing trail. The purpose of this action is to consider and analyze any potential impacts for the construction of the proposed Pioneer Ridge Mountain Bike Trail System. The project was proposed in response to a local high school mountain biking team’s request to build a trail on BLM land that would accommodate high school practices, organized events and races.

The Pocatello Pioneers is a high school mountain bike team with members who come from various high schools and middle schools around Pocatello. Currently, there are no mountain bike courses in this area that meet the requirements for hosting high school races. The proposed trail system would be built to meet these requirements. The project would also provide access to public lands and provide outdoor recreational opportunities for local youths.

“I am excited to be analyzing the proposal for a developed trail system for competitive biking for the community youth,” says BLM’s Pocatello Field Office Manager Melissa Warren. “It is proactive and will provide another opportunity for our community to get outdoors and enjoy our public lands!”

To comment on specific routes or resource concerns on the BLM-managed portions of the trail system, visit the project website here. (Search by NEPA # DOI-BLM-ID-I020-2020-0024-EA). The public comment period will run from July 1 through July 15. This site also contains more information about the project, including a proposed trail map. Written comments may also be submitted in person or mailed to:

BLM Pocatello Field Office

Attn: Outdoor Recreation Planner

4350 Cliffs Drive

Pocatello, ID 83204