Boat dealer experiencing huge success after opening in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just off Sunnyside Road on the southwest side of Idaho Falls is the home of Idaho Water Sports.

The boat dealer opened in March without fanfare at 3020 Outlet Boulevard parallel to Interstate 15.

“We are so thankful that we’ve been so well received and that people have been giving us a shot,” manager Christian Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The community’s been fantastic to work with and we feel very welcome.”

Hansen says business has been better than anticipated, despite the decision to open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Boats are sold out and Hansen is planning an end-of-season party with food and discounts for customers sometime in September.

Idaho Water Sports offers a variety of watercraft to help you have fun on the water. Their main focus is wake and surf boats, but they also sell pontoon and Yamaha jet boats. Kayaks, paddleboards, tubes, surfboards, wakeboards, waterskis, flip flops, apparel and other accessories are available as well.

The business also does boat repairs and has eight service bays in the back.

Hansen says the Malibu and Axis surf boats are the most popular items.

“Malibu is the No. 1 selling brand in the state and nationally,” Hansen says. “We’ve been the Malibu dealer since 1993.”

Christian’s father, Gordon, first opened Idaho Water Sports in Burley in 1987. A Boise location opened in Boise in 2002. Christian grew up working alongside his dad, and is now a partner on the Idaho Falls location.

Construction crews outside the building in November. | Courtesy Facebook

Construction on the 13,000-square-foot building got underway about 18 months ago. The Idaho Falls store is the third in Idaho, which Christian says will help them better serve customers.

“We’ve been doing a lot of business here and in Jackson Hole, but it’s been kind of hard for us to expand and support our current customers being so far away,” says Christian. “We decided this market could support another physical location.”

There is an additional 12,000-square-feet of storage space behind the building as well.

Idaho Water Sports is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Boats on display at Idaho Water Sports. | Courtesy Christian Hansen