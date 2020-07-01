Chad Daybell appears before judge on new felony charges

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon after being charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He is also charged with two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell, dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, sat next to his attorney, John Prior. They were in the Fremont County Jail as proceedings were held via Zoom due to COVID-19 court restrictions. Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins presided, and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood joined from his office.

Eddins read a summary of each of the charges, and Eddins asked if he understood them, Daybell responded, “Yes.” He showed little emotion during the 12-minute hearing.

In the new charges, Daybell is accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow Daybell to “willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence” — the remains of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Police say the two lied about where the children were and refused to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.

Officers discovered the remains of Tylee and JJ buried on Daybell’s property on June 9. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail on $1 million bail.

Lori Vallow Daybell , the children’s mother, appeared before Eddins Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. She remains in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail.

Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4. A preliminary hearing for Lori Daybell is set for Aug. 10 and 11.

If Chad Daybell is found guilty of all four charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.