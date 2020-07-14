Check your numbers! Winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket sold in Bannock County

POCATELLO — A lucky eastern Idahoan may have just won $25,000 a year for life!

On Tuesday, the Idaho Lottery announced someone purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Bannock County for last night’s draw. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, and is worth $25,000 a year for the winner’s life. The winning numbers from last night’s draw were 09, 13, 34, 36, 46, and the Lucky Ball was 10, according to a Idaho Lottery news release.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Lucky for Life for last night’s draw to check their tickets carefully for winners,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in the news release. “The winner should sign their ticket immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

This is the sixth time an Idaho winner has won the $25,000 a year for life prize playing Lucky for Life.

Last night’s winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. The winner has the option of taking a one-time, lump sum cash option of $390,000 or receiving $25,000 a year for as long as they live