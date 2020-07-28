Cookies for a cause: Suicide prevention fundraiser delivering homemade cookies to your door

IDAHO FALLS — For some people, making a donation toward suicide prevention is its own reward.

For those that need a little encouragement, a local organization is offering free cookies delivered to your door in exchange for a donation.

This Saturday, the Sunlight Now Suicide Prevention Network will be delivering cookies as part of a fundraiser to increase awareness of suicide prevention resources.

Sunlight Now is a nonprofit based in Idaho Falls that is operational in all 50 states. It offers training to help people recognize warning signs for people who may be suicidal and how to handle conversations with someone who may be at risk. It also operates online support groups.

Co-founder Adam Walz says he and his wife started the organization earlier this year after losing a family member to suicide.

“After we started to get it together and we started to function somewhat, we started looking for ways we could help to fight back against suicide,” Walz told Eastidahonews.com.

Within the first few months, the network has grown to include more than 1,000 people.

“It just brings me to tears,” Allen Eck, a support group member, wrote on the Sunlight Now website. “It just brings me to tears because NO ONE I have ever met cares like you guys do… I can’t even begin to say how much you guys have made a difference!”

Adam and Kayla Walz, founders of Sunshine Now Suicide Prevention Network

While there were many resources available, Walz says many times they go unused because of a lack of awareness.

One method Walz and his team use to reach people is through paid advertisements on social media. Those who they find are invited to a Facebook group for the purpose of sharing stories, supporting one another and building long-term relationships. Members are provided with multiple resources that can fit their specific needs.

Going forward, Walz says they hope to expand their network to include a hotline with staff who are trained to handle these types of calls.

“The goal is to help other families not go through what we went through, and what we still go through,” he added.

Preorders for Saturday’s fundraiser are available now and will continue until supplies run out. Walz says they’re planning for about 500 orders, which will be delivered anywhere between Rexburg and Pocatello.

The crew and volunteers making cookies will be wearing masks and gloves to be safe.

For more information or to place an order, visit the website.