Crash at INL Puzzle blocking intersection of US 20 and US 26

ATOMIC CITY — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash at the Idaho National Laboratory Puzzle where US Highway 26 and US Highway 20 intersect.

It’s not clear what caused the multi-vehicle crash. ISP spokesman Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers are just arriving at the scene. Idaho Transportation Department cameras captured the scene and appear to show at least two separate vehicles. Both appear to be badly damaged with one on its side.

The Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department appears to be extracting a person from the other SUV.

All lanes are blocked and Weadick reports traffic in the area is significantly back up.

No other details have been released. EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.