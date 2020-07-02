Firefighters battling wildfire burning near Howe

HOWE — A 300-acre fire is burning in rural Butte County about four miles south of Howe.

The Howe Peak Fire started burning on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property at about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee. She said full containment of the fire is expected by 6 p.m. Friday.

The federal agency has deployed six engines, a hand crew, a dozer, a helicopter and four single-engine airplanes fighting the fire. The Idaho National Lab sent two of their engines and a tanker as well as a fire engine from Arco.

Witnesses say they’ve seen the fire continue to grow over the last two hours as it burns along the mountainside.

