Idaho Falls man arrested for video voyeurism

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Idaho Falls man Thursday after they say he placed a hidden camera in a teenage girl’s room.

Jared James McDonald, 48, is charged with felony voyeurism. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, McDonald told police he hid the camera in the 16-year-old’s bedroom in February but did not have any criminal intentions.

Deputies were notified of the incident after the girl discovered the camera hidden in a paper bag on her dresser. Deputies note the 153 videos recorded to an SD card did not capture the girl undressed at any point.

The girl and her mother confronted McDonald about the camera and he denied any involvement, according to court documents. McDonald did say he wanted the SD card found in the camera.

When deputies inspected the video files, court documents say they found two videos showing McDonald trying to hide the camera into a bathroom ceiling vent fan, giving a view of the shower.

On March 2, McDonald visited with deputies and said he just intended to listen to conversations the girl had.

“Jared also said he knows how this looks but ‘it wasn’t where his heart was,'” a deputy wrote in his report.

When asked about placing the camera in the vent, he told deputies he wanted to fix the fan and tried to see if the camera would fit. He also said he wanted to hear the girl’s conversations. After saying he did not like the way the camera looked, McDonald removed it, according to court documents.

McDonald declined to take a polygraph test and reportedly told deputies he would fail it because he was so nervous.

A warrant was issued for McDonald’s arrested in May. He was located and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

At an initial appearance Thursday, Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard released McDonald to pre-trial services. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.