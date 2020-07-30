Idaho Falls man involved in February stand-off sent to prison

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man involved in a stand-off with police earlier this year is going to prison.

Brett Karinen, 25, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, fleeing or eluding police and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. On Tuesday, District Judge Dane H. Watkins sentenced him to several years for each charge, which is running concurrently. He’ll be in prison for between one and six years.

The guilty plea was part of an agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors who agreed to dismiss charges of felony second-degree kidnapping, injury to a child, a second possession charge, an enhancement for committing battery in the presence of a child and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reports indicated that on Feb. 18, Karinen assaulted a woman and attempted to strangle her at a home on Ashment Avenue. While this happened, a 16-year-old boy babysitting at the home defended her, allowing the woman to escape and run to a neighbors house to call 911 around 4:20 p.m.

RELATED | Man arrested following 2 and a half-hour standoff in Idaho Falls

As officers rushed to the house, Karinen took an 11-month old baby and the babysitter into an SUV. A high-speed chase followed before law enforcement called it off after safety concerns for the baby, babysitter and other vehicles on the road.

Later in the evening, police learned Karinen, the baby and teenager went into a house on 7th Street. Officers arrived, including the IFPD SWAT team, and blocked off the surrounding area. After speaking with the person inside the home, the babysitter, the baby, a woman and two teenaged boys came outside.

The babysitter latter told police Karinen did not force him to stay, but he did so out of fear for the infant’s safety.

After nearly two and a half hours, Karinen came outside of the home and was taken into custody by officers.

Police also searched Karinen’s SUV before its impound. During the search, investigators uncovered one gram of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to police reports.

In addition to the prison sentence, Watkins ordered Karinen to pay $4,206.50 in fees and fines.