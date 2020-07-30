Idaho teacher no longer employed after racially charged, sexual comment about Boise mayor

(Idaho Statesman) – The teacher who made a racially charged, sexual comment about Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is no longer employed by the West Ada School District.

Rita Soltesz was a music teacher at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy and Eagle Middle School. Friday was her last day, according to district spokesperson Eric Exline.

He said the Board of Trustees made a decision July 24 during a special meeting. Exline did not specify whether she was terminated or resigned voluntarily.

Soltesz came under review after she posted a Facebook comment that grabbed the attention of parents and the school district. The comment was made after McLean publicly condemned white supremacists who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Boise, assaulting some people in attendance.

“Her white supremacist hater (a–) needs to get laid! … by BLM members. Should be a group activity … and make it go viral! … I’m still deciding if they should wear masks during the activity,” Soltesz posted in the Facebook comment.

The comment was posted in response to an article on mediarightnews.com, which details how a petition is in the works to recall McLean after she criticized white supremacists who disrupted the protest in Boise.