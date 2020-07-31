Inmates help with Feel Good Friday following a tragic car crash

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received the following email:

St. Anthony Work Camp, a minimum custody male Idaho Dept. of Correction institution, recently reached out to Big J’s Restaurant in St. Anthony to see how the inmates could assist the fundraising efforts for the four teens that were involved in the tragic accident on July 17.

Big J’s was quick to respond and offered a free pizza bomb to every inmate who was willing to donate $10 for the teens’ families for medical and funeral costs. 188 inmates participated and raised $2,122 for the families.

We decided to thank the inmates for contributing to the families and join with St. Anthony Work Camp employees in surprising Big J employees with the check. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, fill out this form: