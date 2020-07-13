Wanted man dies by suicide in Idaho Falls as police approach him for questioning

IDAHO FALLS — A wanted man is dead after taking his own life near the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk Sunday evening.

The incident happened in front of the Best Western Driftwood Inn located at 575 River Parkway in Idaho Falls around 5 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police say they received a call from a non-local law enforcement agency about a person of interest, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com. The agency said the man was in Idaho Falls.

Law enforcement searched for the man and located him near the hotel. As police were approaching to make contact with and arrest him, the man, who was parked on the street in a red vehicle, saw officers and took his life with a firearm, Clements said.

At this time, no further information about the man, or the incident has been released.

IFPD and Idaho State Police are processing the scene. The road directly in front of the Best Western remains blocked as of 7 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update the story as more information becomes available.

