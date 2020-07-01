Man gets reduced charge and probation in gun incident

IRWIN — A Bonneville County Man who shot a gun during an argument was placed on probation after pleading to a reduced charge.

Christopher R. Reynoso, 32, will spend two years on unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor exhibition of a deadly weapon. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Renynoso in March for felony aggravated assault.

At the sentencing, Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard suspended 87 days of jail time and gave Reynoso credit for the three days he spent in jail.

Deputies reports show that on March 3, Reynoso and a woman got into an argument. At some point, Reynoso fired a gun inside an Irwin home before leaving. He left the gun behind.

Investigators found evidence the gun had been fired and the woman locked herself and a child inside the home’s basement while calling for help.

Reynoso will also have to pay $257.00 in fees and fines.