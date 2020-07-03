Man sentenced to rider program after DUI joyride in stolen truck

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man who stole a truck while intoxicated was sentenced to a rider this week,

Braxton D. Adams, 34, pleaded guilty to felony eluding police, felony malicious injury to property and a misdemeanor driving-under-the-influence charge. District Judge Joel E. Tingey sentenced the man to two to five years in prison. However, Tingey opted to retain jurisdiction in the case, meaning Adams will be sent to a rider program and could be released earlier than the judge’s sentence.

In the rider program, the judge orders the person to spend up to 365 days in the prison system in an intensive treatment program. When the inmate completes the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

In November 2019, the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office reported they found Adams in the area of 49th North and 5th East after driving a white Ford truck through a gate and into fields. When a deputy tried to stop Adams, he continued driving through the fields before becoming stuck in a ditch.

Adams then tried running away but gave up in a nearby canal. When speaking with deputies he admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. He also admitted that he stole the pickup and drove it through various fences and gates. He caused more than $7,000 worth of property damage, according to police reports.

Once out of prison, Tingey ordered a 30-day suspension of Adams’ driver’s license and that he have an interlock device put on his car for one year.