Man will spend at least a decade in prison for years of sexual abuse

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man will spend at least a decade in prison after admitting to molesting and raping a young girl for years.

On Monday, Micah Brewster, 32, was ordered by District Judge Joel Tingey to spend 10 to 25 years in prison. Brewster pleaded guilty to felony lewd conduct with a child. According to court documents, when investigators spoke with Brewster, he said he raped the victim at least 30 times from the time she was 7 or 8 years old to the time of his October arrest.

RELATED | Man admits to raping young girl at least 30 times

As part of a plea agreement, Bonneville County Prosecutors and Brewster’s attorney agreed to recommend a 10-year prison sentence. If someone is convicted of lewd conduct, they face up to life in prison.

The investigation into Brewster began when a 12-year-old girl, known to Brewster, told a family member about the abuse. During a forensic interview, the victim described that it happened for years. Both the victim’s and Brewster’s recollection of events matched, according to court documents.

At the sentencing, Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey shared that during a polygraph, Brewster disclosed he sexually assaulted other victims at the time of the crimes.

When he’s released from prison, Brewster is required to register as a sex offender. He will also have to pay $1,545.50 in fees and fines.