Mining & Milking: 2 Idaho industries working together during a time of need

The following is a joint news release from Integra Delamar, Midas Gold and Itafos.

BOISE – Three local mining and exploration companies are working together to help stop the disposal of raw milk and instead support dairy farmers and producers in turning that milk into butter and cheese to give to local food banks.

“This is a great initiative, for two local industries to be pulling together and helping Idahoans. This is the Idaho way and we are happy to be finding a quick solution that benefits not only the communities where our mines are located but all throughout the state,” said Tom Jordan, Project Operations Manager at Integra Resources. “We’ve been delivering groceries to vulnerable people for weeks, so we jumped at the chance to take that giving to the next level with this program.”

RELATED | Why dairy farmers across America are dumping their milk

Midas Gold Idaho out of Donnelly, Integra Resources out of Owyhee County and Itafos Conda in Soda Springs are joining the Curds + Kindness program, an initiative started by Dairy West to help donate excess dairy products to food banks near the mines.

“From our initial conversation with Dairy West, we knew that we wanted to be a part of this program. Food insecurity is a major struggle for many families, and we are thrilled to support both our Idaho foodbanks and the hard-working families of the dairy industry,” said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Midas Gold Idaho. “Curds + Kindness is highlighting that Idaho industry and kindness do go hand-in-hand.”

RELATED | Coronavirus is forcing some Idaho dairies to dump thousands of gallons of milk a day

Dairy West’s Curds + Kindness program started last month, directing nearly 200,000 gallons of milk that would have otherwise been disposed of by dairy processing plants every week. Those plants convert the milk into dairy products, which are then distributed to families at food banks around Idaho and Utah.

“This pandemic has hit a lot of families in Idaho and we have seen how tough it has been on the Idaho dairy industry. Our business is founded on supporting farmers and we don’t believe that stops in the fields, but in our milking sheds and ranches too. Agriculture drives our state’s economy, and this is a great program to help ensure money from Idaho stays in Idaho,” said Tim Vedder, VP Operations and General Manager at Itafos Conda.