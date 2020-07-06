Motorcyclist killed attempting to cross cattle guard in western Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, July 5, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on Middle Fork Road, just east of US95, north of Mesa.

John Bowman, 74, of McCall, was traveling westbound on Middle Fork Road on a 1995 BMW motorcycle. As Bowman attempted to cross a cattle guard, he struck a large tractor tire that was mounted on the cattle guard.

After striking the tire, Bowman was ejected from his motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Middle Fork Road was blocked in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.