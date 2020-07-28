MotorVu Drive-In bringing slate of Tribeca-curated films to Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The MotorVu Drive-In is bringing a bit of film festival culture to Idaho Falls this weekend.

The drive-in, which sports the biggest outdoor screen in Idaho, is hosting a slate of films curated by Tribeca Enterprises, the parent company being the iconic Tribeca Film festival. The films also will be accompanied by special pre-recorded celebrity guest greetings, select clips, pre-movie activities and themed concessions.

The Drive-In Series was born in the wake of the April cancelation of the Tribeca Film Festival due to COVID-19.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a press release. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series.”

Tribeca has organized the films according to themes that have impacted movies throughout cinema history, from beloved classics to modern blockbusters. Programming for this weekend’s event at the MotorVu is as follows:

Wednesday, July 29th – CLASSIC KID’S NIGHT: “Beetlejuice”

Thursday, July 30th – “Crazy, Rich Asians”

Friday, July 31st – HIT THE ROAD: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky-Bobby”, “The Fast & The Furious”

Saturday, August 1st – MUSIC AT THE MOVIES: “Selena”, “The Bodyguard”

“We know Idahoans are ready for Tribeca, and can’t wait to show these films on our big screen,” Rosenthal said. “As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the movie-going experience.”

The MotorVu has been a fixture of Idaho Falls entertainment culture for decades. The drive-in opened in 1947, bringing movie magic to Idaho Falls continuously for the next 60 years before closing in 2007. In an effort to preserve the iconic location for local movie buffs and prevent it from being torn down, Ryan and Linda Rumsey purchased the drive-in in 2019 and began renovating it for reopening.

Linda Rumsey says the MotorVu’s combination of history and nostalgia makes it the perfect place to host the Tribeca Drive-In Series.

“The MotorVu’s mission aligns with Tribeca’s goal of bringing communities together through the magic of movies,” Rumsey said in the press release. “We are thrilled to be a partner for their summer drive-in series!”

“By hosting Tribeca-selected films, the MotorVu continues to be a gathering place for our community and provide top-notch entertainment for the whole family,” she added. “Our aim is always to transport people to a simpler time, and we believe the Tribeca Film Festival helps us do that with these great movies, shown under the stars.”

The Tribeca Drive-In Series runs Wednesday, July 29, through Saturday, August 1, at the MotorVu Drive-In in Idaho Falls. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the MotorVu website or at the ticket booth. You can get more details about the MotorVu and the Tribeca Drive-In series, including activities planned for the event, on the MotorVu Facebook Page.