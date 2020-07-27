Mule deer buck illegally killed within Salmon city limits

SALMON — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information about a suspected poacher.

On Friday, Idaho Fish and Game officers received a call about the carcass of a young mule deer buck located in the 300 block of North St. Charles Street. The deer was reported to be lying near the road, but after an examination of the carcass, Fish and Game determined the cause of death to be the result of small caliber projectile piercing the heart and both lungs.

The deer had otherwise been in good physical condition before its death, according to a Fish and Game news release.

Unfortunately, the deer carcass was not salvageable.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact the Salmon Fish and Game office at (208) 756-2271 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999.

Callers can remain anonymous and those with information leading to a citation are eligible for rewards. The Citizens Against Poaching reward for most big game animals is $300.