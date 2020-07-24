No injuries after train collides with truck stuck on tracks

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Idaho State Police are investigating a a crash involving a train off of Blaser Highway, just north of Lava Hot Springs.

Police reports show that Christopher Kirk, 29, of Pocatello, was traveling in a 2008 Dodge Pickup, and was attempting to cross the railroad tracks just north of Broxon Road and Blaser Highway. Kirk failed to locate the crossing and his truck became high-centered on the tracks, according to a news release.

After Kirk exited his vehicle, a train collided with the Dodge, pushing it approximately 500 feet from the crossing.

No one was injured.