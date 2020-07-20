‘Play dead!’ Video shows woman falling as bison charges toward her in Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Video showing a woman falling at Yellowstone National Park as a bison charges toward her is serving as a reminder to stay far away from wild animals in nature.

The video was sent to MTN News by Cloie Musumecci. It shows two bison running toward a man and woman as they try to get away from the animals. One bison continues to charge, and the woman trips, falling to the ground.

Bystanders can be heard yelling, “Play dead!” as others try and distract the bison. The large animal appears to sniff the woman and walks away.

Musumecci told MTN News the ordeal happened near Nez Perce Creek and the woman who fell “is a Montana local, so she knew to play dead in that situation.” Musumecci added that she was not injured and escaped “without a scratch.”

The incident is the latest close call Yellowstone visitors have had with wildlife. On July 6, a black bear entered a campsite in the northern part of the park and bit a woman on the arm and head. The bear also nipped the hand of a child before eating some of the group’s food. The animal was killed due to how comfortable it was around humans.

On June 25, a 72-year-old California woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being gored multiple times by a bison at Bridge Bay Campground. Park officials say she approached within 10 feet of the animal multiple times to take its photo.

A few weeks earlier, on May 20, a bison knocked a woman to the ground near Old Faithful Upper Geyer Basin after she approached too closely. She did not need serious medical treatment.

Yellowstone National Park officials remind all visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Read more about safety in the park here, including how to behave around wildlife.