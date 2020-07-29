Police ask for help finding man missing for 6 weeks

CHUBBUCK — Police in Chubbuck are asking for help finding a man who disappeared in the middle of June.

The Chubbuck Police Department says family spoke with 32-year-old Karl Lockhart on June 17. The family reported Lockhart missing to detectives on July 14.

Investigators initially asked for assistance on July 17, but with no sight of the missing man, they are again asking for help.

“Lockhart has existing medical conditions that require he has access to medications on a regular basis,” police say in a news release.

Lockhart is 5’10” and weighs 205 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police have received many tips and are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (208) 237-7172.