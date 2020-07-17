Police say a woman holding a baby was attacked by a man with a hammer

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested a man Thursday after a woman says he attacked her with a hammer and tried to kill her.

Officers arrived at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to investigate a domestic incident. According to police reports, Ivar Paul Havneros, 39, attacked the woman while she held a five-month-old baby in her arms.

The incident began with an angry Havneros lunging at the woman with scissors, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The victim tried placing the baby into a car seat to leave as Havneros allegedly shoved her to the ground and began choking her.

Court documents indicate Havneros then used a knife to threaten the victim as she held the baby.

The victim tried again to place the baby in the car seat, and Havneros knocked it onto its side with the baby inside. The baby started to cry and Havneros continued to allegedly threaten the victim with the knife.

The baby ended up back into the victim’s arms and Havneros grabbed a hammer. The victim reported being hit with the hammer while shielding the baby with her body.

“There are several marks on the baby and one is consistent with a drywall hammer,” police write in their report.

Havneros drove away from the house after the victim reported going outside and yelling for help. She had a black eye, bleeding lips, a bruise on her neck and a bruised and swollen eyebrow about the size of a golf ball, according to court documents.

Havneros was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. He’s charged with felony attempted strangulation, two felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts of aggravated assault. His bail is set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.