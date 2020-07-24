Portneuf Medical Center announces new CEO

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has appointed a new leader, Jordan Herget, as chief executive officer. He will begin his new role on Aug. 24. Herget will succeed Mark Gregson who has served as interim CEO during a nation-wide search for a permanent leader.

Herget comes to Pocatello from Roseville, California where he was senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente. He had oversight of the 340-bed Kaiser Roseville Medical Center and the area’s Kaiser Foundation Health Plan with 350,000 members, plus a combined total of 2800 employees.

Previously, Herget served as President and CEO of O’Connor Hospital and St. Louise Regional Hospital in San Jose and Gilroy, California, respectively. He also brings a breadth of experience with HCA Healthcare, serving in roles in finance and executive management at hospitals in Alaska, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and Idaho.

This move marks Herget’s return to Idaho where he served as chief operating officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from 2007 to 2010.

“This move is a very big deal for me and my family. We love southeastern Idaho and have family members nearby, including our son who attends Boise State.”

Herget continued, “Portneuf is an outstanding hospital with a 5-star patient safety rating from CMS, among other accolades. I am committed to collaborating with the medical community and our employees to build on this history of quality care. I look forward to being fully engaged with the local community, listening to what they need and want from their medical center.”

Matt Maxfield, division president said Herget was an ideal choice for Portneuf Medical Center. “Jordan and his wife Julie know the area well and his career history is a great match for Portneuf Medical Center. He has significant experience leading an integrated health system with population health initiatives,” Maxfield explained.

Local Board Chair Mark Buckalew lauded Herget’s experience in leading hospitals with a focus on top quality patient care, great patient satisfaction and outstanding employee engagement. “It was important to our board to choose someone who would be a good fit in leadership style as well as a dedication to what is in the best interest of patients, employees and our physicians. We believe Jordan brings all of that and more to Portneuf,” said Buckalew.

Herget is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is masters prepared in health finance and management, having attended the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology. He has been actively engaged in many communities through local chambers, youth sports, and public health.

The Hergets have three children, two in college and a third serving in the United States Navy.