Run through foam to support mental wellness

REXBURG — If you’re in a funk or feeling depressed, a bubbly Rexburg event might be the answer to improving your mental health.

On July 11, Rexburg Races, the city of Rexburg, Rexburg Rapids, Madison Memorial Hospital and Madison Cares are teaming up to host the Foamy 5k.

It’s a 5-kilometer race around Rexburg that involves lots of bubbles that will be shot from foam cannons throughout the route.

“It’s the first time we have done this in Rexburg,” race director Jon Faldmo told EastIdahoNews.com. “We wanted to something positive for the community.”

The event had been planned since last November, months before any COVID-19 restrictions were put into place. But since Idaho is currently in Stage 4, the hosts felt it was safe to continue as it may be beneficial to anyone who has been struggling recently, Faldmo said.

“We had a lot of support since it is something that can bring some normalcy back to the community,” he said. “We wanted this to be a positive thing, but we wanted to push this a little further and tie into mental wellness and get that out there as much as possible.”

The cost is $25 per adult and child ages 3 to 17. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Madison Cares, a program designed to help people, especially youth, with mental health.

The race will start in the Rexburg Rapids parking lot, will cut through the Nature Park and will end back in the Rexburg Rapids parking lot.

Courtesy Rexburg Races

Because of COVID-19, the race will be broken up into different heats to allow people to be more split up. The race is family-friendly, so strollers and children are allowed.

More information about the race, including registration, can be found here.