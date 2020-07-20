Taco Bell is saying goodbye to its 7-Layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items

(CNN) — If you’re a fan of Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Burrito or Spicy Potato Soft Taco, you better visit a Taco Bell soon because they will no longer be on the menu starting August 13.

The fast food chain announced Friday that it’s simplifying its menu by retiring 11 items.

“This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants,” the company said in a statement. “We want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.”

Starting August 13, you’ll no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

The Quesarito will also be removed from menu boards, but it will still be available to order digitally through the Taco Bell website or app.

Instead, Taco Bell said it’ll be adding two new items.

The $5 Grande Nachos Box — which layers beef, refried beans, cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream on top of a bed of tortilla chips — comes with a medium drink and is returning for a limited time. Also, a $1 Beef Burrito will become a permanent addition to the Cravings Value Menu.

Yes, life without a 2 a.m. Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will be hard, but Taco Bell says the simplified menu will allow room for “new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis.”