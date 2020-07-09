Teacher moved to tears as generations of students honor her with special music video

IDAHO FALLS — Special teachers have the ability to influence the lives of students for years after they graduate. It takes a truly special teacher to have over 120 students from multiple generations come together to honor them in a tribute video.

But that’s what happened as classmates gathered to surprise Idaho Falls High School choir teacher Zola Jensen, or Ms. J, as many call her. She plans to retire in the near future.

Jessie Wright, who graduated IFHS in 2007, had the idea to make a music video with just a few friends and send it to Jensen. One of those friends, Viola Moon, suggested adding classmates from other years who were interested. Moon created a Facebook group with over 300 former students signing on in 48 hours.

“One person would add a bunch of people and they would add more and now we are here,” Moon says. “I know personally that Ms. J was a pivotal person in our lives. She is a very strong independent woman that a lot of people look up to.”

Brooklyn Gardner, the choir teacher at Thunder Ridge High School, had Ms. J as a teacher years ago. Gardner compiled and sent ‘You are the New Day’ music to students interested in participating in the project. They would then record themselves singing their part while watching a video of conductor Lucas Perry, who graduated in 2009 and is a choir conductor today.

“I would certainly not be a choir conductor if not for Mrs. Jensen,” Perry explains. “I don’t think there is an actual choir out there that will be like this.”

Mark Zabriskie, a 2007 grad, helped set up a cloud service where people could upload their videos. They were then edited by former students Emily Jones (2003 graduate) and other volunteers under the direction of the project director Austin Allen (2007).

Carolyn Olsen, Ms. J’s friend and accompanist, was happy to hear about the plan.

“I was so excited because she has worked so hard and has put her life into it,” she expressed. “I have had a front-row seat for 12 years watching her and every day she is at the top of her game. It doesn’t matter how crappy or what is going on in her personal life. Her work ethic is truly unmatched.”

Some of Ms. J’s former students have ended up in popular music groups after high school. They attribute their success to her.

“It’s hard for her to know the impact that she has had for me personally,” Mark Zabriskie, who has toured all over the world in a Brigham Young University choir. “I don’t think [joining BYU Singers] would have happened without her choir. … I attribute that to Ms. J for taking a chance.”

Cabe John, a 2012 graduate, later became a member of BYU Vocal Point and sang in the video.

“I just thought it was a really cool thing to give back to Mrs. J,” John said. “I imagine she doesn’t feel like she’s done a lot or made a difference in people’s lives. I know she has made a huge difference in my life. She introduced me to the technical side of singing that I had never been introduced to before. That played a huge role in my wanting to pursue music further and wanting to get in and audition for Vocal Point.”

After weeks of editing, Ms. J got to see the final product Tuesday night. She was overwhelmed and honored.

“You never think you are making that much of a difference,” she said. “I can honestly look at those kids and remember their names and the relationships. It was never about a choir. It was about each one of those kids individually. If I really made a difference in their life, my career was all worth it.”

The credits of everyone and how they participated can be found below.

