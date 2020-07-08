Woman dies in Arco crash

ARCO — An Arco woman died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the Idaho National Laboratory Puzzle where US Highway 26 and US Highway 20 intersect.

Idaho State Police report 59-year-old Susan Coon died at the scene while driving her 2019 Chevy Equinox just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say 55-year-old Lawrence Clark of Pocatello was driving westbound on US 20 and slowed down to make a left turn. Coon was driving behind Clark and police say she failed to slow down and swerved into the left lane. The woman hit the side of the Nissan and spun clockwise.

William Mobley, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan and collided with Coon’s SUV.

The Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department arrived and took Clark to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Firefighters appeared to extract Molbley from his minivan and rushed him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts, ISP says.

The crash closed the road for about four hours.

Bystanders helping William Mobley after a crash | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

Firefighters remove William Mobley from his 2007 Dodge Caravan at a crash Thuesday afternoon. | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department