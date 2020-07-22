Yellowstone visitors should expect delays at Old Faithful

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park visitors should expect detours and delays at Old Faithful for the foreseeable future.

Traffic is being re-routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns and the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge, according to a news release.

Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic and gas station but park officials say if you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes.

Current road conditions can be found on the park website or by calling (307) 344-2117.