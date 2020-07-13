Zoo Idaho unveils upgraded bald eagle exhibit

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The home of Zoo Idaho’s resident bald eagle has undergone some extensive remodeling.

Recently, zoo staff and members of Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck, along with some help from the Pocatello Chiefs, cut the ribbon on the improved home for Valkyrie. Significantly larger than the previous exhibit, the updates add 1,000 square feet of space, three perching areas, a nest site, shade and weather structure, and a 360-degree view with room to fly.

“This has been a fantastic partnership that allowed us to finish a much-needed project,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. “Not only is it a great new exhibit for Valkyrie, it is also a significant improvement in our ability to care for her and allow for our community to see an awesome bald eagle.”

The project was made possible through a partnership between Zoo Idaho and Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck. Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck provided the labor and $2,800 in material costs towards the exhibit.

“Of the three projects that Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck was considering, this one was chosen because it was able to be completed during their Diplomat year,” said Ken Corbridge, Past Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck Board President and Projects Chair. “A very special thanks to Andrea Gumm, Zach Kutch, Stephanie Adams, Lisa Smith, Sean Gumm, and Jeff Van Wagoner for making the updated exhibit a reality.”

Upgrades to the bald eagle exhibit are the first step in improving all raptor exhibits at Zoo Idaho as part of the Zoo’s 20-year master plan. In addition to a bald eagle, the Zoo is also home to other raptors including a red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, Swainson’s hawk, and turkey vulture.

Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo and is home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild.

For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.