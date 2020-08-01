1 dead, at least 2 injured in two separate crashes

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police are investigating two separate crashes in eastern Idaho Friday night.

The first one occurred around 6 p.m. near Ucon and involved two vehicles, according to a news release from ISP.

Twenty-two-year-old Rick Sutton of Rexburg was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 in a 2016 Dodge Ram. J. Brewerton, whose age was not given, was also traveling eastbound in a 1995 Plymouth Voyager Van.

At mile marker 344.5 east of Ucon, the news release indicates Sutton rear-ended Brewerton and both vehicles stopped in the other lane. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

ISP reports Brewerton was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he later died. His family has been notified.

Sutton walked away with little or no injuries and was not hospitalized.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

The westbound lanes were blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the response.

About 30 minutes after this crash occurred, ISP responded to another two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 south of Shelley.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Craig of Mesa, Arizona was traveling west on E. 1200 N. in a 2020 Volkswagen Passat. Fifty-year-old Cori Williams of Firth was headed south on U.S. 91 in a 2006 Ford 500.

Craig drove through a stop sign as the two roads intersected, according to the news release, and he collided with Williams. Williams rolled his car and hit a power pole on the other side of the road. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were taken by ambulance to EIRMC.

Corey Jennings, the house supervisor at EIRMC, tells EastIdahoNews.com Williams is in good condition and Craig was treated and released.

The road was blocked for about two and a half hours. An official cause has not been determined.