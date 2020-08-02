2 people in critical condition following house fire in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – At 1:24 a.m. on August 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Melrose Drive for a structure fire. Neighbors reported flames coming out of the garage and the back of the home. They told dispatch they could hear the windows breaking and that they were knocking on the front door but the door was locked and the individuals inside were not answering.

At 1:27, four officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department and one trooper from the Idaho State Police arrived on the scene. The officers kicked down the front door to the living room where they encountered thick smoke and found two individuals unconscious in the living room. The smoke detectors were going off inside the home.

The officers removed one elderly female and one elderly male from the home and provided aid until medical personnel from IFFD arrived. Both were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The officers and trooper also went to EIRMC where they were evaluated for smoke inhalation but had no other injuries. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power were dispatched to assist with utilities. IFFD responded with one ladder truck, two engines, three ambulances, one battalion chief and one fire investigator.

Around 1:40, engine 4 advised that they had a good knockdown on the fire and began ventilating. There was heavy fire damage to the back living room and kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been eight victims pulled from three separate house fires over the last month in Idaho Falls, all of which were transported to EIRMC in critical condition.

IFFD urges community members to check their smoke detectors, make sure they have two exits out of every room, practice escape plans with family members, and to take every preventative measure possible to ensure their homes are safe from fire.

“Our thoughts are with both individuals and their families during this time,” says IFFD spokesperson Kerry Hammon.

Click here for more fire prevention information.